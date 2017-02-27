Late Indian actor Om Puri was honoured at the 89th Academy Awards (Oscars 2017) on February 27. Om, who died of a heart attack in January, was paid tribute along with several other lost legends in Hollywood in a memoriam segment.

While Om was one of the most talented actors in the history of Bollywood, he had proved his prowess in the West as well. Some of his popular international movies are Gandhi, City of Joy, East Is East and Wolf. He was honoured in the memoriam montage along with Prince, Gene Wilder, Carrie Fisher, Michael Cimino, Garry Marshall, Patty Duke, Anton Yelchin, John Hurt, Curtis Hanson and Mary Tyler Moore.

Grammy nominated singer Sara Bareilles paid a musical tribute to Om with a special performance on the song "Both Sides Now" at the event. The singer dedicated the song to all the departed personalities, including Om.

Om being felicitated at the Oscars 2017 was followed by tweets from several Indian celebrities and well known personalities, who expressed joy and pride. Check some of the tweets here:

Yami Gautam: Heartening to see Om Puri ji paid homage along with other stalwarts at the Oscars! He wised up us all and will continue to do so #ProudIndian.

Sonu Sood: Thank you @TheAcademy for remembering #OmPuri sir. We miss you sir. #TheAcademyAwards.

Richa Chadha: So thankful and touched at the memoriam for #OmPuri saab at #Oscars2017.

Anupama Chopra: So wonderful to see Om Puri up there with all the other great talents we lost #Oscars.