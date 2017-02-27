Oscars 2017 made a difference by announcing two black winners, Viola Davis and Mahershala Ali. Although the Academy managed to set a new example for diversity this year, it did not stay out of controversies.

From announcing Casey Affleck as the winner to excluding notable names from In Memoriam, the 89th annual Academy Awards ceremony witnessed a few embarrassing onstage moments:

When La La Land was announced as the winner by mistake: The annual Academy Awards ceremony witnessed an embarrassing moment when a wrong winner was announced for Best Picture award this year. With the largest number of nominations, Damien Chazelle's film La La Land was sure to win big. When the presenter invited Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone and rest of the team on stage, they were really excited to accept award. The award was to actually go to Moonlight.

But Warren Beatty quickly realised his mistake and admitted it to the star-studded audiences. "I opened the envelope and it said Emma Stone, La La Land - that's why I took such a long look at you and Faye. I wasn't trying to be funny," he said.

When In Memoriam left out notable names from the film industry: Many of the viewers of Oscars 2017 were not pleased with the In Memoriam played on stage this year. The tribute footage opened to several criticisms mainly because it left out notable names from the film industry.

While Carrie Fisher, John Hurt, Debbie Reynolds, Anton Yelchin and Mary Tyler Moore were featured in the video, the makers of In Memoriam failed to include the names of stand-up comedian Garry Shanding, producer-cum-director Dan Ireland, The Young Philadelphians actor Robert Vaughn and Everybody Loves Raymond star Doris Roberts.

When Casey Affleck won best actor award: There is no doubt that the 41-year-old Gone Baby Gone actor is a great performer, but when his name was announced as the winner of best actor award, people were reminded of his sexual assault charges. Social networking platforms were flooded with messages about it.

While some netizens supported the actor by stating that his performance in Manchester By The Sea was fantastic, others opined that Denzel Washington deserved to be the winner. The online comments ranged from, "Casey Affleck was fantastic in Manchester By The Sea and nothing he does in his personal life will invalidate his Oscar win, 'Great actor'" to "The SAME Hollywood that drags Trump for his sexual harassment awarded Casey Affleck who has been accused by multiple women for doing the same."

When MERYL Streep walked on the red carpet in her infamous dress: Even before The Oscars 2017 kicked-off with red carpet arrivals, the legendary actress' royal blue gown hit the headlines due to her feud with Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld.

When the Mamma Mia! actress walked on the red carpet, all eyes were on her and she showcased an off-the-shoulder gown designed by Elie Saab couture. She looked stunning in the jewel-encrusted dress with matching trouser.