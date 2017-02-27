Moonlight Oscars
Moonlight OscarsReuters

The night of 89th Academy Awards was full of shocks and surprises. The day that saw Mahershala Ali become the first Muslim actor to win an Oscar and Viola Davis, the first black woman to win the Emmy, Tony and Oscar awards, also gave birth to several hilarious memes.

While most of the memes centred around the Best Picture announcement flub,  netizens had a field day making fun of Jessica Biel's golden dress and Nicole Kidman's awkward applause during Oscars 2017.

When the presenter announced Mahershala Ali as the winner of Best Supporting Actor award, Twitterati was quick to upload a screen-shot from Moonlight, with a little touch up. The image has the actor cradling his newly-won Oscar, instead of young Chiron.

Similarly, Moonlight-La La Land goof-up was interpreted in the light of Miss Universe 2016 crowning ceremony. Jackie Chan, Viola Davis, Dev Patel and his mother Anita Patel and Meryl Streep were also the butt of jokes.

Check out the 10 best Oscar memes below:

