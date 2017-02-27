The night of 89th Academy Awards was full of shocks and surprises. The day that saw Mahershala Ali become the first Muslim actor to win an Oscar and Viola Davis, the first black woman to win the Emmy, Tony and Oscar awards, also gave birth to several hilarious memes.

While most of the memes centred around the Best Picture announcement flub, netizens had a field day making fun of Jessica Biel's golden dress and Nicole Kidman's awkward applause during Oscars 2017.

When the presenter announced Mahershala Ali as the winner of Best Supporting Actor award, Twitterati was quick to upload a screen-shot from Moonlight, with a little touch up. The image has the actor cradling his newly-won Oscar, instead of young Chiron.

Similarly, Moonlight-La La Land goof-up was interpreted in the light of Miss Universe 2016 crowning ceremony. Jackie Chan, Viola Davis, Dev Patel and his mother Anita Patel and Meryl Streep were also the butt of jokes.

Check out the 10 best Oscar memes below:

Actual footage of how the #BestPicture incident at the #Oscars went down pic.twitter.com/ypMbwxJIPx — C 신디 ✨ (@BloodSweatWings) 27 February 2017

I can't help but think this whenever I see them at the same event but separately #Oscars pic.twitter.com/yubfLjop4S — Common White Girl (@CommonWhiteGrls) 27 February 2017

when viola davis mentions you vs when casey affleck mentions you#oscars #DenzelWashington pic.twitter.com/RgShKc0Uxs — roby (@iamthatroby) 27 February 2017

Me gracing everyone with my presence at work tomorrow#Oscars pic.twitter.com/tbrn4HMpHx — Bustle (@bustle) 27 February 2017

I thought we killed you #Oscars pic.twitter.com/kuDTQSYBhc — Darth Vader (@DepressedDarth) 27 February 2017

"Britney Spears is coming to the red carpet" #Oscars pic.twitter.com/VQ31BI381y — Fiebre Britney (@fiebrebritney_) 27 February 2017

Jesus and God planning the future of the world. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/lg8wLD9dtT — weirdo (@TheJCap) 27 February 2017

Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway trying to leave the Dolby Theatre #Oscars pic.twitter.com/RQaitMhmp4 — George Mann (@SGFMann) 27 February 2017