After announcing the nominations, Oscars 2017 revealed the first set of presenters. Producers Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd announced that the past winners and nominees, including Halle Berry, Jamie Dornan and Chris Evans will attend the 89th annual Academy Award on February 26.

"These actors are why we love to go to the movies. From blockbusters to art house films, these artists deliver every time and we're thrilled to welcome them to the 89th Oscars stage," De Luca and Todd said in a statement.

Berry, who won the Oscar for her performance in Monster's Ball, Fifty Shades Darker lead actors Jamie and Dakota Johnson, Captain America: Civil War star Evans, Babel star Gael García Bernal, Samuel L. Jackson, who received a nomination for supporting actor in Pulp Fiction, Avengers: Infinity War actress Scarlett Johansson, Oscar-winner Shirley MacLaine, Ghostbusters actress Kate McKinnon and True Grit actor Hailee Steinfeld will attend the award show as presenters.

Also, Academy Award 2016 winners Leonardo DiCaprio, Brie Larson, Mark Rylance and Alicia Vikander will follow the tradition and present the Best Actress, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress, and Best Supporting Actor awards, respectively.

The 89th Oscars will be held on February 26, 2017 (February 27 in India) at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood. TV show host and comedian Jimmy Kimmel will host the award show live on Sunday.

In January, the producers revealed the complete list of nominees and Emma Stone-Ryan Gosling starrer La La Land received the highest number of nods, including the Best Picture. Check out the complete list of nomination here.

The Oscars 2017 will be aired live on the ABC Television Network at 7 pm ET/4 pm PT (5.30 am IST on Monday). The Oscars, produced by De Luca and Todd, will be televised live in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide.