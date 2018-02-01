Vijay Sethupathi is one of the few actors in Kollywood who does not have qualms about working with newcomers. He has once again teamed up with a debutant, P Arumugakumar, for the movie Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren.

It is a multi-starrer that also has Gautham Karthik, Niharika Konidela (niece of Telugu Megastar Chiranjeevi), Gayathrie and Ramesh Thilak.

Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren has Sree Saravanan's editing and R Govindraaj's music. Justin Prabhakaran has scored the music. A few songs from the film, including Yae Elumba Enni Enni, has struck a chord with listeners.

As the title of the Tamil movie indicates, it is a rib-tickling comedy. Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren is set in the backdrop of a tribal village in the forest and as well as in a city.

Vijay Sethupathi, who will be seen in eight different avatars, plays Yaman, the head of a tribal group and gang of thieves in Andhra Pradesh. Although they are robbers, they believe in humanity, which adds a unique layer to the storyline.

Yaman stays in both the city and the village. Gautham Karthik plays a college student named Harish. What happens when they come face to face forms the crux of the story.

The trailer and the promos of Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren have impressed viewers. With a lot of success behind Vijay Sethupathi, who has preferred not become typecast, filmgoers have a strong reason to keenly wait for the release of his latest flick.

Will the movie live up to viewers' expectations? Find out in their words:

Chaithu_mviemaniac

#Onnps #OruNallaNaalPathuSolren 3.5/5 A total fun ride with the entire Gang. #VijaySethupathi as Yeman brings in fresh Antics n stunning one liners. Support cast Dany is awesome . Laughed out Loud. @Gautham_Karthik n vjs combo works big

#OruNallaNaalPathuSolren #ONNPS #Orunallanaalpaathusolren 3.5/5 Saw Dubai premiere yesterday. Jolly fun ride with a Quirky new premise. #VijaySethupathi one liners, screen Presence, n the 4 minute VJS cracker scene, Dany Awesome . Enjoyed a jolly roller coaster ride

Thilak Kumar

#OruNallaNaalPaathuSolren #ONNPS 3.5/5 Done watching Dubai premiere. Totally loved it. Quirky, Whacky Entertainer. Laugh Riot. Fun filled. #VijaySethupathi n @Gautham_Karthik have rocked it big time. Superb Debut by @Aaru7Cs . Mighty impressive ✌. VJS Rockstar !!

Sunil Puli

#ONNPS #OruNallaNaalPaathuSolren #VijaySethupathi's antics, 4 minute dialogue and Dany's one liners are gonna trend big time. Solid response from crowd. Dany's best after Idharkuthaane. Vjs is a master in selecting fresh scripts. Proved again. Semma.

Kamal Thirumalai

#OruNallaNaalPaathuSolren #onnps 3.75/5 Credit to @Aaru7Cs for trusting a unique screenplay n presentating it very simply with loads of funny situations n comedy. Solid debut. #VijaySethupathi n his one liners . Gautham Karthik's best till date. Vjs vera level ✌

Gopi Sendurpandian