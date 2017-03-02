After months of speculations, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have finally released a statement confirming that they have ended their relationship. Perry and Bloom dated for over a year.

Also Read: Orlando Bloom spotted with mystery woman in Malibu

Reps for the Chained to the Rhythm singer and The Lord of the Rings actors confirmed to PEOPLE that they are taking a break. "Before rumours or falsifications get out of hand, we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time," the statement to PEOPLE read.

The news might come as a surprise to several, as the pair was recently spotted at the Vanity Fair Oscars party, which was held on Sunday night post the award ceremony. However, a source close to the couple told the leading daily that they just posed for a photo together. "Katy didn't spend much time with Orlando. They got together for a photo, but that was about it," the source said.

Bloom and Perry first hit it off at a Golden Globes after party in January last year and since then enjoyed a high profile relationship. They spent time with each other's families, celebrated holidays together, and even caused a Twitter meltdown after naked photos of British heartthrob paddleboarding during a romantic holiday in Sardinia with Perry went viral.

Take a look at Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry's relationship in photos: