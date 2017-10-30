At a time when the upcoming OPPO R11s and R11s Plus are just days away from their November 2 unveiling, the duo made another appearance on TENAA, the Chinese telecommunications authority. The latest listing apparently revealed images and the entire specifications of the successors of the OPPO R11 and R11 Plus that were launched in June.

As it can be deciphered from the leaked images, both OPPO R11s and R11s Plus will come with a metal unibody form factor. The back of the phones apparently carries a fingerprint sensor and the dual cameras. The images also revealed that the new handsets will sport 18:9 full screen panels.

According to the OPPO R11s listing on TENAA, the phone will feature a 6-inch display, supporting full HD+ resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. The phone, measuring 155.1 x 75.5 x 7.1mm, will be powered by Snapdragon 660 chipset, along with 4GB of RAM.

The OPPO R11s, which weighs 153 grams, will carry a 3,120mAh battery, and will have 64GB of native storage capability.

The TENAA listing for the OPPO R11s Plus, on the other hand, revealed that the handset will come with a 6.43-inch display with the same full HD+ resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels as its smaller counterpart. It will also be powered by the Snapdragon 660 chipset, but with 6GB of RAM.

Other leaked specs of the OPPO R11s Plus include a 3,880mAh battery, inbuilt storage of 64 GB and a dimension of 164.8 x 80.2 x 7.3mm. Weighing 182 grams, the Plus model is heavier than the OPPO R11s.

The phones, however, will share a lot of key features. For example, both OPPO R11s and R11s Plus will have an AI-driven 20MP selfie camera which can intelligently analyse various factors like age, gender and skin tone. The rear dual cameras, on the other hand, will be equipped with a 20MP + 16MP sensor.

In addition, the duo will run on Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box, and will reportedly be available in gold, black and red colour options.

According to Gizmo China, OPPO is bullish on the sales of the R11s series, and have asked suppliers to prepare a stock of 10 million units of the new handsets. When it comes to price, the OPPO R11s is rumoured to sot 2,999 Yuan ($451) while the R11s Plus is speculated to be priced at 3,499 Yuan ($526).