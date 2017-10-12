OPPO has established a prominent brand name for itself around the world, especially in its home country China and India, where sales of its smartphones are exceptional. Even though the smartphone maker faces stiff competition from rivals such as Vivo, Xiaomi, OnePlus and others, it has managed to hold the ground and remain consumer favourite.

Of late, OPPO seemed to have left behind in the race where Vivo launched V7+, Xiaomi launched Mi MIX 2 and other prominent brands releasing worthy opponents. Bezel-less phones are the new thing in smartphone industry, and OPPO hasn't stepped into the bandwagon just yet. But that changes soon.

Following series of rumours about a new OPPO smartphone, the company confirmed that it will be launching its F5 smartphone on October 26. The Chinese smartphone maker pre-announced the F5 smartphone, confirming its arrival in key markets, including India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam.

It had already been realised that the new OPPO F5 would sport a bezel-less display with 18:9 aspect ratio, akin to the most smartphones releasing in the market recently. The company has been showing off the handset's design in various promotional campaigns in international markets. Now, OPPO stepped up to confirm the same.

In its pre-announcement of the F5 smartphone, OPPO said that the handset would indeed feature an 18:9 screen with 2160x1080 pixel resolution display. The size of the screen is a mystery, but it looks like a 6-inch in the offing.

In a totally unexpected move, OPPO gave a sneak peek into one of the key features of the F5 smartphone. The handset is said to come with an AI-powered Beauty Recognition technology to enhance your selfies.

According to the company, the new AI-powered tool can "recognise skin tone and type, the gender and age of all subjects within an image and analyze environment lighting conditions by referencing other facial images from a massive global photo database, to beautify a selfie shot," Pocketnow reported.

But don't expect more details on the F5 for now. There has to be some extent of a surprise level, and OPPO seems to be reserving the key details such as the camera sensors in the new phone, price and availability in various markets.

Given the rising hype for the phone, OPPO F5 is certainly going to be a solid contender in a race against Vivo V7+, OnePlus 5, Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 and others. Stay tuned for more.