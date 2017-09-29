The smartphones in 2017 underwent some huge changes, like dual cameras and bezel-less screens, and many companies – big and small – have adopted them. Apple, for instance, which isn't prompt on getting on board with the latest tech, has used the bezel-free design for its iPhone X and the dual cameras were already a part of the company's upgrade last year.

But the competition has gotten so intense that every other company wants to be on board with the trending change. Micromax, Xiaomi, Vivo and even brands like Zopo Mobiles, have come up with bezel-less phones, but we were missing out on one key player – OPPO.

Not for long. OPPO is now expected to launch the next smartphone in the F-series – the F5 – which will fill the gap with its rivals. According to a report, posters of OPPO F5 featuring celebrities have been spotted in the Philippines, suggesting a sooner than later launch of the phone.

The posters feature local celebrities Alden Richards and Sarah Geronimo in SM Megamall in the Philippines. But what's interesting is the glimpse of the OPPO F5 that can be seen in the images.

It's hard to determine if there is a bezel-less display in the F5 since the posters show the rear design, but the rear design says a lot. The F5 appears to be of an unusual length, which is standard in phones with 18:9 aspect ratio screens.

If the OPPO F5 comes with an 18:9 aspect screen, it is natural the bezels will be trimmed to a bare minimum. And the report that spotted the posters suggests that the phone will have a 6-inch display with Full HD+ resolution of 2880x1440 pixels.

From the posters, we can also conclude that the fingerprint scanner has been moved to the back of the phone, which is a first for OPPO since all the phones have the biometric sensor integrated within the home button. It is also clear that the upcoming smartphone won't have dual camera setup at the back, but it is hard to tell if the same will be reflected on the front.

OPPO seems to be bringing some new colour shades. The celebrities are holding red and black coloured handsets, but the standard gold one isn't found. The company recently launched a red OPPO F3 Diwali Limited Edition smartphone to entice Indian shoppers ahead of the festival of lights, which received a welcoming response. Only the sales of the phone will determine whether the new colour is as popular as the previous ones.

OPPO is yet to confirm when exactly it plans to launch the F5 smartphone, but we can expect an announcement sooner than later.