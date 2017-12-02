It's the last month of 2017 but manufacturers don't seem to take a break. After launching its budget and mid-range smartphone Oppo is now looking for a new entry-level budget phone. A new Oppo smartphone has been certified by the China's TENNA (the country's telecom regulatory agency) as Oppo A83.

As we know brands like Huawei have events scheduled for December, and Oppo is also preparing something to reveal.

Oppo A83 is powered by a SoC with an octa-core 2.5GHz processor clubbed with 2GB RAM and 16GB onboard storage which can be expanded via microSD card up to 128GB. Currently, it is not known what chipset is powering the phone. The device will come with a 5.7-inch display with a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels.

According to the TEENA listing, the smartphone will sport a 13-megapixel autofocus rear camera with a LED flash, on the front, there will be am 8-megapixel front-facing selfie camera.

This smartphone will run on Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system with the company's own UI skin on top. Connectivity options on the device include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth and GPS. The smartphone is fueled by a 3,090 mAh battery and measures 150.5 x 73.1 x 7.7 mm while weighs at only 143 gms.

The Oppo A83 smartphone is expected to be available in two colours variants — Black and Gold. So far is no information available regarding the phone's pricing and availability. But, given that it has already passed TENAA certification, we expect the smartphone to launch soon.