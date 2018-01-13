Bigg Boss 11 is about to come to a close and there is no doubt that this was one of the most entertaining and interesting seasons.

From Shilpa Shinde torturing Vikas Gupta in the initial few weeks due to a previous rivalry (it was said that Vikas was responsible for the actress' ouster from her show Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai) to Hina Khan stirring controversies by passing derogatory comments on several celebrities, viewers of Bigg Boss 11 have seen it all.

Bigg Boss 11: Viewers want Shilpa Shinde to win Salman Khan's show

If it was full of chaos and drama inside the house, outside it, Twitter was equally noisy with users engaging in heated debates, justifying or decrying contestants for their acts on the show.

Among the fans, there were a few TV celebs who never hesitated to share their views on the contestants. While some of them supported Hina and Shilpa wholeheartedly, others ganged up against one of them for ill behaviour.

Bigg Boss 11 grand finale: Show timing, where to watch online and other details

In fact, everyone had an opinion mostly on either Shilpa or Hina's statements.

It needs to be mentioned here that many of the not-so-popular actors managed to grab a lot of limelight through Bigg Boss 11, despite them not being on the show.

Miniscreen stars Rohan Mehta, Payal Rohatgi, Kritika Kamra, Sambhavna Seth, Vindu Dara Singh, Ravi Dubey and Sneha Wagh were quite vocal about their likes and dislikes towards one the other contestant.

In fact, a few of them had also received severe backlash from Twitter users for making harsh comments. While one may think that such strong reactions from fans had, in turn, affected the actors' image, I think it actually helped them grab attention on social media.

The hype on the social media platforms eventually gave some of them the opportunity to be on the Bigg Boss 11 stage and share the screen space with host Salman Khan.

Isn't that a big deal? Spoiling one's own image in front of followers in order to be the talk of the town for a couple of days?

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 11 grand finale will take place on Sunday, January 14, and will see one of the four contestants – Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta and Puneesh Sharma – emerging as the winner of the season.

The episode will be a grand and entertaining one with all the former contestants of the season making appearances for the one last time. Arshi Khan and Hiten Tejwani will perform a romantic dance number at the grand finale, which will also witness Akshay Kumar promoting his film Padman.