Popular web browser Opera for Windows has now been updated; and the USP of the latest iteration is that it now incorporates the instant page loading mechanism which opens up websites that you want, via prediction.

On a successful prediction, Opera 43 for Windows loads this website in the background and opens this up before even the enter key is pressed. An illustration here would be a scenario wherein you desire to open up International Business Times, and start typing IBTimes.com; then the web browser predicts that this is the site and opens up IBTimes.

Opera 43 would learn from the earlier occasions where you have typed IBTimes.com; and successfully predicts that IBTimes is the website you desire to open and then loads up the site in the background before opening it up within the browser UI.

"Opera can predict what page a user is going to load not only from its behavior, but also when the current page uses the < link rel=prerender ... > tag.", states Opera in an official blog post.

In addition to the above, Opera 43 also introduces Classic Link Selection functionality. This lets you select text in the link without triggering the link. You can use horizontal click and then drag to select text; you can also the vertical click and then drag the link as well.

Finally, there is the Profile Guided Optimization (PGO) feature that is claimed to make software running on Windows significantly faster. PGO is claimed to optimize the most important parts of the browser, and brings some significant speed improvements. However, this feature deserves a real world analysis of the speed booster that it is claimed to give to Windows programs. Therefore, you can check this aspect out, by downloading Opera 43, and let us know your observations.