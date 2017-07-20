There are no clear favourites, nobody really knows which player is going to go on a hot streak and lift the Claret Jug, making The Open 2017 all the more interesting. With anyone from the field capable of lifting the famous trophy, it will be interesting to see how the opening round of the British Open at Royal Birkdale goes on Thursday.

Since Tiger Woods' career faded, nobody has really been able to dominate men's golf like the American.

The likes of Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Jason Day, Dustin Johnson and more have threatened to take the reins from Woods, only to end up back in the heap, fighting it out for majors and tournament wins with the rest of the players.

Just looking at the winners of the last seven majors tells the entire story. Each of them have been lifted by first-time winners, which just goes to show how open men's golf is at the moment. It certainly makes for great viewing, because you just don't know what to expect.

"I think it's a really impressive stat (seven first-time winners in the last seven majors) and it speaks to the state of the game," Spieth said. "There are a lot of tremendous young players right now."

One of them is Jon Rahm, the Spaniard who has been compared to the great Seve Ballesteros.

"I'm never going to be Seve," Rahm said. "Seve was so unique, so special. To be honest, if we ever see someone like him again it is going to be someone very, very special. Because what he did was special for Spanish golf and the Spanish community. He opened so many doors.

"When I'm compared to him it's really beautiful to hear those words. To see the hopes people have in me, it's amazing. I try to take it as a positive and embrace it.

"He's a great idol of mine and I try to emulate a lot of things he used to do. A lot of that is the inspirational power he had, the way he brought masses together and people together. If I could do a quarter of what he did, I'd probably be satisfied with my career."

Rory McIlroy has not quite found those satisfaction levels in his career of late, with the Irishman struggling to replicate the form that had many tipping him to be the next great of the game. Maybe a kinda-home major is what he needs to get his groove back.

"I want to win this week, but I don't need to win," McIlroy said. "I'm still as ambitious now as I was starting off my career, if not more so now because I know what I've achieved and I know what I can achieve.

"I definitely haven't lost the hunger that I've always had."

When and where to watch live

The Open Championships first round is set to begin at 6.35am BST, 7.35am CET, 11.05am IST, 1.35am ET. TV and live streaming information is below.

India: TV: D Sport.

UK: TV: Sky Sports Golf. Live Streaming: Watch Sky Sports.

USA: TV: Golf Channel. Live Streaming: Golf channel online.

Australia: TV: Fox Sports. Live Streaming: Foxtel.