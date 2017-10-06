Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make a comeback on television and this time with the Indian version of TED Talks.

On Thursday, Shah Rukh spoke about Ted Talks India Nayi Soch at a press conference, and a journalist not just once but repeatedly addressed Shah Rukh Khan as Salman Khan.

But SRK had his way to give it back, when he asked about her name, he intentionally mispronounced it as Deepika!

And everyone burst into laughter. Trust Shah Rukh Khan to give a funny twist to a goof up like this! Check out the video.

Among many other things, SRK was asked if he would ever want to host a TV show like Bigg Boss.

Known for his witty answers, Shah Rukh responded saying that he would like to host such shows if he has time and the makers of the show pay him well.

"There is no question of being a host of x or y or z. I think all the programs that all the movie stars are hosting have something interesting to give. But I have never been approached for a show of that nature. So, I don't know, if I am free and if the money is good," Shah Rukh said when asked if he would want to host a show like Bigg Boss.

"Having said that, for Ted Talks I have not charged like all the other stars are charging for other shows. This one is from the heart," he added.

The superstar also said that he is not at all competing with Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar. "They (Salman and Akshay) are in a different league altogether and I am not even competing with them," SRK said on the competition with Salman and Akshay on TV.