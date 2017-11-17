OnePlus has finally unveiled its much-hyped OnePlus 5T but it will hit the stores only next week. Fans have something to cheer about in the new flagship other than feature upgrades, and that is its reasonable or rather destructive pricing.

The OnePlus 5T will be released in India, North America and Europe (except a few countries) on November 21. Surprisingly, the handset will come to its home country China late and the company is yet to announce the exact date.

Also read: OnePlus 5T Quick Review: Old wine in a fancy new bottle you can actually afford

Availability

The OnePlus 5T will be made available for purchase on OnePlus.net for most countries. However, it will be exclusively sold by Amazon in India, while Three will sell it in Denmark, O2 in the UK, and Elisa in Finland.

OnePlus 5T pricing in various markets

- Rs 33,000 for 64GB and Rs 38,000 for 128GB

- $500 for 64GB and $560 for 128GB

- €500 for 64GB and €560 for 128GB

- £450 for 64GB and £500 for 128GB

- CAD 660 for 64GB and CAD 730 for 128GB

OnePlus 5T key specifications

The device has a 6-inch Full Optic AMOLED display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and 1,080x2,160 pixels (401 ppi density), a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, an Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system, a 6GB/8GB RAM, a 64GB/128GB storage (no microSD card slot), and a 3300mAh battery.

In terms of camera, the OnePlus 5T mounts a dual 20 MP + 16 MP with f/1.7 aperture, 27mm, EIS (gyro), dual-LED flash, 1/2.8" sensor size, 1.12 µm @ 16MP and1/2.8" sensor size, 1.0 µm @ 20MP, and a 16MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture, 20mm, EIS (gyro), and 1.0 µm pixel size.