Meizu isn't the first name that comes to your mind while shopping smartphones in India, but it was quite popular as of last year. The ultra-affordable devices like the M3s, M2, and other M-series smartphones made a quick name for the brand in a highly-competitive Indian market. But the Chinese smartphone maker couldn't make it as big as Xiaomi due to the irregularities in launching new products.

Come 2017, Meizu was a name long forgotten for the Indian consumers even as other Chinese players such as Xiaomi, OnePlus, OPPO, Vivo and Lenovo made it big. But Meizu has just revealed a new bit of information that suggests it isn't going to be a mere spectator.

Meizu's official Twitter handle for India, which has humble 22K+ followers, tweeted on Monday a photo of its Pro 7 and followed up with another photo of a camera sample from the Pro 7 Plus. Meizu launched the Pro 7 and Pro 7 Plus in China in July this year, but the fact that it is sharing teasers of the new phones in India says more than what meets the eye.

When the picture says everything about the camera!#BeAPro pic.twitter.com/NG6yJ5Bpvf — MEIZU India (@Meizu_India) November 7, 2017

Even though Meizu enjoyed a short period of time in India, the company refrained from launching any premium smartphones in the country. The new teaser suggests the Pro 7 and Pro 7 Plus will arrive in India, making them the first flagship smartphones from the company to hit the Indian shores.

Meizu is yet to confirm this bit of information, but the company's Twitter handle announced in September that Gurgaon-based Shazha Mobility will be its official authorised distributor in India. International Business Times India, has reached out to the distributor to gain some perspective on Meizu's plans in India, and we'll update when we hear back.

Meizu Pro 7 and Pro 7 Plus are interesting devices on their own. Both have dual displays, dual cameras, and other premium features. The 2-inch Super AMOLED secondary display at the back displays important information such as time, weather, notifications, music, and camera UI to take selfies using the rear camera.

The dual camera setup at the back combines two 12MP Sony IMX386 sensors to capture detailed images and bokeh effect photos like the new iPhones. There's also a 16MP front camera for selfies, which uses 4-in-1 algorithm to shoot better photos in low light conditions.

Meizu Pro 7 features a 5.2-inch Full HD display, while the Pro 7 Plus, as the name suggests, boasts a larger display measuring 5.7 inches with Quad HD resolution. There's a metal casing with brushed texture at the back for a premium look and feel.

Under the hood, the Pro 7 comes with a MediaTek Helio P25 processor and has 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, while the Pro 7 Plus runs on 10nm Helio X30 chipset paired with 6GB RAM, and comes in 64GB/128GB storage options. The smaller variant has a 3,000mAh battery and the 3,500mAh battery powers the Pro 7 Plus.

But what's interesting is the mCharge fast-charging technology, which is said to be extremely fast. It will be interesting to see how it fairs against OnePlus' Dash Charge. There is a fingerprint scanner, a USB Type-C port, 4G VoLTE, dual SIM support, Cirrus Logic CS43130 Hi-Fi chip.

In terms of pricing, the new smartphones will be competing against the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T smartphones. When launched, the Pro 7 was priced at ¥2,880 (approximately Rs 27,500) while the Pro 7 Plus cost was set at ¥3,580 (Rs 36,000). It is safe to assume a similar price range in India if and when the launch of these phones happens. Stay tuned.