The OnePlus 5T is one of the best smartphones in the portfolio of OnePlus which comes with an edge-to-edge display released in 2017. But navigation keys on the screen takes up space and spoil the charm of the full-view display. But the company has found a solution to this issue also.

The company has been improving the user's experience with every possible update. In the last few weeks, OnePlus has pushed Oreo updates on the 5T devices through its beta program. OnePlus on January 30 released a new OxygenOS Open Beta 3 with some interesting changes.

OxygenOS Open Beta 3 is the latest beta for the OnePlus 5T. The new beta comes with bug fixes and stability improvement. OnePlus keeps polishing its version of Oreo for the final release.

A new security patch will also arrive with the update to provide protection against the Spectre vulnerability.

The new beta update will bring changes to the clipboard functionality. The company is testing navigation gestures to replace the Clipboard function around the user interface, just like the one which was introduced with the Apple iPhone X but not fully identical.

For enabling this new feature, users can go to the option and disable the navigation bar. After disabling the navigation bar, the user can take advantage of gestures. So, swipe up from the middle part from the bottom of the display will take you to the home screen. One swipe from the left or right bottom will take you back, and a simple swipe-up-and-hold will open the multitasking menu.

The users who are already running with the beta program can download the update OTA (over-the-air). The interested users who are not registered with the beta program can download the update from the official website and flash their devices.

OnePlus on its forum shared the following changelog:

Phone

Added pick-up gesture switcher

You can now choose which way you slide (up or down) to pick up a phone call

System

General bug fixes and improvements

Removed Clipboard function

Thanks for your feedback, we removed this feature based on that.

Applied CPU security patch: CVE-2017-13218

Added new Navigation gestures that you can enable by going into settings and disabling the nav bar.

India only