OnePlus 5T is all set to get multiple camera improvements next month, according to the company's co-founder Carl Pei. The latest flagship smartphone, which was unveiled on November 16, will receive a software update in December which will significantly improve the phone's low-light photography capabilities and selfies.

According to Pei, the new OnePlus 5T has been praised for its new screen, build quality, and Dash Charge. In addition, the phone's camera has also received positive feedback, thanks to its enhanced low light performance and portrait mode.

However, it seems that the company truly wants to execute its tag line "Never Settle" as it has decided to make further improvements to the OnePlus 5T's camera based on the feedback it has received so far.

"As people have started receiving their OnePlus 5T orders, we've also begun seeing feedback from our community... upon seeing this, we wanted to iterate and improve as soon as we possibly could," Pei wrote in a blog post.

According to Pei, the company is working on three main areas:

1. Improved low light photography, especially when it comes to detail

2. Improved selfies to have a more natural exposure

3. Beautification mode only on by default in certain markets in Asia going forward

"We expect to start testing it among a private group next week and roll it out to everyone in early December," Pei added.

Earlier this week, the all new OnePlus 5T received the first software update, OxygenOS 4.7.2, with several improvements and an important security patch that plugs the KRACK WPA2 Wi-Fi bug.

Other changes brought by in the new OxygenOS update include improvements to front-camera's Face Unlock feature, enhanced EIS (Electronic Image Stabilisation) feature during 4K video recording, optimised fingerprint unlock system and improved stability of the device.

The OnePlus 5T, which was released in India, along with North America and Europe on November 21, comes in two variants -- a 6GB RAM+64GB storage variant costing Rs. 32,999 and an 8GB RAM+128GB storage variant costing Rs. 37,999.

Other important specs of the handset include a 6.01-inch full-HD+ Optic AMOLED display with 18:9 aspect ratio, a 10nm process-based 64-bit class Qualcomm Snapdragon octa core chip, a 16MP+20MP rear dual camera and a 16MP front camera.