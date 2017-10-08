The hype around OnePlus' upcoming flagship dubbed as the OnePlus 6 has already started months before its arrival. Now, the unavailability of the company's flagship OnePlus 5 in the United States has sparked off speculations if its successor could see the light of day earlier than expected.

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer is yet to reveal the release date of its next-generation smartphone OnePlus 6 but reports have claimed that it could arrive in early 2018, unlike its predecessor which was launched in June.

Now, a report by PhoneArena has said that the OnePlus 5 has gone out of stock in the US, which fans could take as a hint for the arrival of the OnePlus 6 or OnePlus 5T. However, earlier reports have claimed that the company is shelving the 5T version and instead release OnePlus 6 in the first quarter of 2018.

The OnePlus 6 is expected to feature a bezel-less screen with a QHD+ resolution, the yet-to-be-announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, an 8GB RAM and a 256GB internal memory among others.

It may be mentioned that the OnePlus 5 sports a 5.5-inch full HD Optic AMOLED screen with 1,920x1,080 pixel (401 ppi pixel density), powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, comes packed with a 6GB/8GB RAM and a 64GB/128GB internal memory, and houses a 3,300mAh (non-removable) battery with Dash Charge technology (5V, 4A).

The device also boasts of a dual 16MP Sony sensor (IMX 398) with f/1.7 aperture, 1.12 µm pixel size, EIS (Electronic Optic Stabilisation), DCAF + 20MP telephoto Sony sensor (IMX 350) with f/2.6 aperture, 1.0 µm pixel size, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus) and dual-tone LED flash, and a 16MP front-snapper with Sony sensor (IMX 371), f/2.0 aperture, 1.0 µm pixel size, EIS, and fixed autofocus.