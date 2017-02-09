Expectations on OnePlus' upcoming flagship dubbed OnePlus 4 aka OnePlus 5 are high following the success of its predecessors. The company has earned a name in the smartphone industry within a few years, and now all eyes are on the OnePlus 3 successor.

Release date

The Chinese smartphone maker is yet to reveal the release date of its coming OnePlus 4 aka OnePlus 5, but it is likely to happen in the third quarter of this year. Some reports have suggested that it could arrive as early as May, but others have claimed that it may come in June like its predecessor.

[READ: OnePlus 5 and not OnePlus 4 coming in 2017]

Name of the device

OnePlus released the OnePlus 3 in June 2016 before launching an upgraded version called OnePlus 3T a few months later. So, its successor should be ideally named OnePlus 4. However, reports have claimed that the upcoming flagship will be called OnePlus 5, as number "4" is considered unlucky in China.

OnePlus 4 (OnePlus 5) specifications and price

The OnePlus 4 aka OnePlus 5 is expected to sport a 5.5-inch Quad HD AMOLED display with 2,560 x1,440 pixels, powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor with Android Nougat and 6GB RAM.

It was also reported that the device will be priced at $499.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus 3T has a 5.5-inch full HD Optic AMOLED screen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (401 ppi pixel density), a 2.35GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 quad-core processor, and an Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow-based OxygenOS. It also features 64GB/128GB internal memory, 6GB RAM, a 16MP main camera with Sony IMX298 senor, 1.12µm lens, OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation), EIS (Electronic Image Stabilisation), f/ 2.0 aperture and PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus, a 16MP camera with Samsung 3P8SP sensor, 1.0µm lens, EIS, PDAF and f/2.0 aperture, and a 3,400mAh battery with Dash Charge technology (5V, 4A).