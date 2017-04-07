The success story of OnePlus is awe-inspiring. The first device from the smartphone manufacturer, OnePlus One, gave the company a dream start, and won over the consumers with its impressive features and aggressive pricing. Now, reports have claimed that the upcoming OnePlus 4 aka OnePlus 5 could be a game-changer for the smartphone maker.

The OnePlus One took the smartphone market by storm before the OnePlus 2, OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T consolidated the company's position in the industry. However, there was a small technical glitch that plagued all these handsets: touch input latency. It caused a delay in phone's response when the user touches the screen. Average users may not notice the glitch, but tech savvies surely do.

Now, OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei has hinted in a Twitter post that the "touch latency" problem has been addressed, which means the OnePlus 4 aka OnePlus 5 will function smoother than its predecessors.

Touch latency ✔️

Alert Slider ⏰ — Carl Pei (@getpeid) April 6, 2017

OnePlus 4 aka OnePlus 5 has the potential to give premium devices like Samsung Galaxy S8 and the yet-to-be released iPhone 8 a run for their money. And the aggressive pricing, perhaps at $499, will further boosts its prospects.

Interestingly, reports are doing the rounds that the OnePlus 3 successor could be called OnePlus 5 instead of OnePlus 4, since number 4 is considered unlucky in China. It is expected to have a 5.5-inch Quad HD AMOLED display with 2,560x1,440 pixels, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, Android Nougat operating system and 6GB RAM.

It's predecessor OnePlus 3T sports a 5.5-inch full HD Optic AMOLED screen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (401 ppi pixel density). Under the hood, it houses Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor, Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow-based OxygenOS, 64GB/128GB internal memory, 6GB RAM, and 3,400mAh battery with Dash Charge technology (5V, 4A). The phone comes with a 16MP main camera with Sony IMX298 sensor, 1.12µm lens, OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation), EIS (Electronic Image Stabilisation), f/ 2.0 aperture and PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus, and a 16MP front-snapper with Samsung 3P8SP sensor, 1.0µm lens, EIS, PDAF and f/2.0 aperture.