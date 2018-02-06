Cheating on laundry night or day seems like a common thing to do. There's no surprise – we all have been there and done that. What's surprising however is the revelation that one in every five, extremely lethargic, dirty connoisseurs of laundry-cheaters, wear their underwear more than once before washing them.

And not to promote or indicate any gender stereotyping, but as most people would have expected, men are apparently worse than women in this case, with nearly 31 percent of men confessing to wearing their underwear twice or more before washing.

Women, on the other hand, stood at a modest 10 percent, leaving ample scope for doubt about how credible their answers were. Are men really that much more filthy in their underwear routines or do they just admit it rather readily?

The study was conducted by online clothing retailer Banana Moon Clothing and was primarily an attempt to look at how often people wash their clothes and what their idea of durability is when it comes to getting away with wearing dirty clothes.

But, wearing dirty underwear for two days at a stretch isn't the only bizarre thing people are up to. About 4 percent of men and 2 percent of women even admitted to wearing their underwear inside out to get more usage – their idea being reversing the garment somehow makes it cleaner?

Now, the fact that around 26 percent of people who have worn a bra admitted to wearing it five or more times before washing it might not seem that surprising; but there's also a solid 6 percent that claimed to have worn it at least 10 times before putting it in the wash.

The list goes on, with people even claiming they would wear a coat eight times before washing them, which raises the biggest question of all – who washes their coats that many times?! However, with jeans it was five times and in case of shirts, blouses and dresses, twice.

Fair enough, considering half of those items can be efficiently pulled off until and unless there's a prominent stain on it. But to answer all your queries, Banana Moon asked experts for an official line on the propriety of washing clothes in time.

Lesley Taylor a microbiologist at Addmaster, believes: "The decision on how often to wash clothing comes down to culture, trends and individual choice. There are no right or wrong answers for how often outer clothing or garments should be washed, but the general rule of thumb is that underwear should be washed every day as it covers areas that can breed bacteria."

So no matter how many million sprays you waste on making your favourite shirt last a day longer – or how many days you've spent waiting for your jeans to just wash itself – for hygiene's sake, just change your underwear daily!