One Direction may reunite to record the Simon Cowell's charity single to help the London fire victims. Many other stars are likely to join the British singers.

While Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson have confirmed to perform the single on Sunday, Harry Styles and Niall Horan are reportedly trying to free up some time. Other stars including Rita Ora, Robbie Williams, Leona Lewis, and Gareth Malone will appear on the cover of Simon and Garfunkel's Bridge Over Trouble Water. Apart from them, Lily Allen, Skepta, Stormzy, James Arthur have also been confirmed for the charity cover.

However, all the four members of the British boyband will not reportedly appear on the cover together. Thus, there is no chance to witness them performing as One Direction but it indeed can be a small reunion for them.

"If all four [One Direction] came on board, it would be as solo acts as Liam has to record in the US,' a source told The Sun. The British band last performed in early 2016 before going on hiatus. All the 1D stars are currently embarking on their solo singing career.

The X-Factor judge confirmed about the charity initiative on Twitter: "We hope to confirm a record tomorrow which will raise some money for the many people affected by this tragedy. Making calls tonight."

I am watching the footage of the Grenfell Tower fire in London. Heartbreaking. — Simon Cowell (@SimonCowell) June 15, 2017

Cowell also spoke to Good Morning Britain about recording the cover version of the 1970 hit number. He said he drove up to see the Grenfell Tower after he watched the news. "I've seen a lot of bad things, and there, you know, not far away from where I was sitting, I just... it really dawned on you, honestly, it sent chills through me.

"For me in my position, not to do something would be appalling. So I wrote to all the record label heads and I basically said let's all work together, there's a bigger cause here," said Cowell.