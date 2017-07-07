Ratings: 4

The headline may come as a surprise or shock to many. Let me clarify it straightaway. Raj B Shetty does not imitate or has any connection with Upendra in any way. But we brought it up to highlight his multi-tasking ability as a writer, director and actor. And he is successful in all departments, just like the Real Star stunned Sandalwood with his cult classic 'A' in 1998.

Ondu Motteya Kathe is the journey of a man's search for his soulmate, which is narrated with a lot of humour. The film begins with the hero (not regular template stars) being rejected by a girl. The reason is that he is motte (bald). An astrologer advises the family of Janardhan (Raj B Shetty), a hardcore fan of Dr Rajkumar, to find a girl within a year as the delay may leave him a sanyasi, forever.

The immediate task is to find a suitable alliance. But every girl rejects him for the same reason. Now, the hero decides to fall in love and in the process he comes across a few girls. The result remains the same. Finally, he meets his classmate Sarala (Shailashree) and their encounter gives a twist to their lives. What follows next should be seen on screen.

Ondu Motteya Kathe has a simple story sans the regular dosage of emotions, actions and other masala elements. There is no exaggeration of any feeling nor does it have dramatic twists or turns. It is the brilliant narration that makes all the difference. A simple message in the end comes as a bonus to viewers.

Raj B Shetty is an incredible find to Sandalwood. His acting is top notch and the role is tailormade for him. He amazes viewers with his ability to don many hats. And we cannot help but wonder whether he can be the next Upendra of the Kannada film industry.

Shailashree, Shreya Anchan, Prakash Tuminadu, Mime Ramdas and all other actors leave impact on the audience.

Midhun Mukundhan's music once again sends a strong message to the industry that he is here to make it big in Sandalwood. His soulful songs are treat to watch when enjoyed with visuals, and Praveen Shriyan's cinematography is apt.

The courage of producer Suhan Prasad for having faith in his friend's dream should be lauded. Also, hats off to Pawan Kumar for joining hands with the young talents. He can proudly say that Ondu Motteya Kathe is yet another feather in his cap.

There is hardly any drawback in the film, except for a little dragged-out climax. The film entertains the audience from the word go, but understanding coastal Kannada may be crucial to enjoy every moment of Ondu Motteya Kathe.

In the end, the film conveys a wrong message – beautiful things are not invisible to eyes. If that is true, what then is Ondu Motteya Kathe?