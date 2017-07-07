Ondu Motteya Kathe marks the acting and directorial debut of Raj B Shetty. It is a comedy-thriller, produced by his friend Suhan Prasad. Usha Bhandary, Shailashree, Prakash Tuminadu, Amrutha Naik, Shreya Anchan, Deepak Rai Panaje, Mime Ramdas, J.P Tuminadu and a host of actors are part of the cast.

Midhun Mukundhan has composed the music and a few tracks including the title song have garnered good reviews from the audience. Praveen Shriyan has handled the cinematography as well as the editing department.

Ondu Motteya Kathe Story:

The film revolves around a bald man, who has become a butt of many jokes. Raj plays the role of a Kannada lecturer, who can't find a suitable girl to marry.

His search for his soulmate helps him discover more about himself. Will he find his dream girl?

Ondu Motteya Kathe Reviews:

Ondu Motteya Kathe has generated a lot of buzz with its impressive trailer. The film got a major boost after Pawan Kumar of Lucia and U-Turn fame joined hands with the team. Will it live up to the expectations? Find it in the viewers' words below: