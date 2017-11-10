Once Upon A Time fans can get ready to go on a trip with Roni and Henry in the upcoming episode of season 7. Episode 6 is titled Wake Up Call and it is scheduled to air on ABC this Friday, November 10, at 8 pm EST.

Cast member Lana Parrilla revealed that the viewers will get to know more about her character Roni in the upcoming episode. According to her, the chapter will revolve around a secret investigation by Roni and Henry.

"[Roni and Henry] don't really understand where this photo came from and they go out on this hunt to see how it came about. We learn a little bit more about Roni's background, too, and her back story and the things that she wanted and desired in her life that she didn't necessarily get," the actress said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

The cast member also teased romance for her character in the upcoming episodes of Once Upon A Time season 7.

"I know that's something the audience has really been wanting, especially after she lost Daniel and Robin. I think the audience really wants to see Regina in a partnership with someone and that's something I want for her too," Parrilla said.

Check out the official synopsis for Once Upon A Time season 7 episode 6, titled Wake Up Call, below:

Feeling like a third wheel as Henry and Cinderella's relationship strengthens, Regina is surprised to find herself needed by Drizella, who is searching for magic. But when a brutal truth is revealed, it could lead Drizella down a dangerous path. In Hyperion Heights, Roni seeks Weaver's help in finding answers, and Tilly offers Rogers some intriguing advice concerning Eloise Gardener.

Click here to find out what lies ahead for the heroes and villains in episode 6 of Once Upon A Time season 7. The sixth chapter, titled Wake Up Call, will also be available online here.

Meanwhile, episode 7 of Once Upon A Time season 7 is titled Eloise Gardener and it is scheduled to air on November 17. Since ABC is yet to release the official synopsis for the chapter, the fans will have to wait a little longer to know more about it.