India's stand-in captain Rohit Sharma has revealed how he was threatened with imprisonment by Mumbai police due to playing cricket!

The 30-year-old Rohit, who hit the joint-fastest T20I hundred (off 35 balls) yesterday (December 22), spoke about the incident in well known achor Gaurav Kapur's show "Breakfast With Champions".

Talking about how he started playing cricket in Mumbai, Rohit said his entire family was interested in the game.

"My family always liked cricket. In a day, if not for all the 24 hours, at least 16 hours we used to watch cricket. All my chachas (uncles) and two buas (aunts) and all my chachas have played cricket, not at the highest level but in school and college," Rohit, who has hit a world record three double centuries ODIs, told Kapur.

"Of course (my uncles got involved in my game). When I used to play in our building, my chacha used to watch me from top, checking my batting. I have broken a lot of window glasses. There was a police complaint against me for breaking glasses.

"Once police came and threatened me of putting me in jail if repeated. All the neighbours were troubled by us daily (breakig glasses). We were three to four of us who played cricket always. Later we used to go to grounds and play but we never completely let go of playing in our building. We never gave up on that," Rohit said.

One of the most fun interviews I’ve ever done https://t.co/pDASlAM1pg https://t.co/1feNsD85Mu — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) December 23, 2017

Rohit is currently leading India in Virat Kohli's absence. The regular skipper has been rested from the ongoing limited-overs series against Sri Lanka.

The third and final T20I will be played tomorrow (December 23) in Mumbai. The hosts have already sealed the series 2-0 after victories in Cuttack and Indore.