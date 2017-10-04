Uday Chopra has literally made our jaws drop and his recent pictures have shocked us beyond imagination. While he flaunted a toned and muscled body once upon a time, we are surprised and wonder what is wrong with the actor's health.

Uday has always maintained a low profile. Last seen in Dhoom in 2013, the actor has stayed away from the limelight. But looks like all of it has now taken a toll on Uday's health.

He was snapped outside Emraan Hashmi's residence and the pictures will surprise you.

Instagram users are shocked to see this change and have commented saying, "Omg he become so fat," or "WHAT THE F***,"I pity him poor guy", "Nargis fakhri got to him lol," and many more.

Talking about Nargis Fakhri, a few months ago, Uday and Nargis were spotted at the Mumbai airport where the actress promptly hid her face with her stole while Uday was all smiles for the paparazzi.

Surprisingly, Nargis has also unfollowed Uday on Instagram, while the actor still follows her. Why is that, we still don't know!

Let's hope Nargis has something to say regarding Uday's recent drastic transformation.

Uday Chopra was recently trolled after he shared his opinion on the debate around fairness creams encouraging racism.