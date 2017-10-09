Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's adorable baby Taimur is just too cute to handle. His blue eyes, his expressions or even when he cries, makes headlines. He is one of the most talked about star kid.

Taimur's airport appearances, party pictures, sleeping in Kareena's arms or his play dates, he always manages to steal the highlight from his parents.

Taimur is an internet sensation in every sense. Saif had said in an interview that his newborn looks like his grandfather Randhir Kapoor but looks like there is a doppelganger of Taimur already!

An Instagram user has created an account by the name 'inayaandtaimur' and has pictures claiming that Taimur resembles a girl named Inaya. Can you believe it?

No, it's not Soha Ali Khan's newborn Inaya but another girl born on December 5 last year, this girl has a strong resemblance with Taimur.

Inaya also has blue eyes and quite similar looks!

While only B-Town stars get doppelgangers and that too after hunting so much, this little 0-month old already has a look-alike!

Meet Inaya Shoaib, the tiny tot who apparently has looks like Taimur:

Saif in his latest interview revealed that he and Bebo have decided to send Taimur away to a boarding school to keep him away from all the limelight and attention. Saif shared, "He has innocence in his eyes, there is nothing pretentious, but yes I am worried about him. Kareena and I have already discussed the stardom he already has around him and we have decided to send him to a nice boarding school in England. It will hopefully do the trick it has done for everybody in the family. Kareena is going to be a very good mother. She will not be impressed if he is spoilt."

Related