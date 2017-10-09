Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's adorable baby Taimur is just too cute to handle. His blue eyes, his expressions or even when he cries, makes headlines. He is one of the most talked about star kid.
Taimur's airport appearances, party pictures, sleeping in Kareena's arms or his play dates, he always manages to steal the highlight from his parents.
Taimur is an internet sensation in every sense. Saif had said in an interview that his newborn looks like his grandfather Randhir Kapoor but looks like there is a doppelganger of Taimur already!
An Instagram user has created an account by the name 'inayaandtaimur' and has pictures claiming that Taimur resembles a girl named Inaya. Can you believe it?
No, it's not Soha Ali Khan's newborn Inaya but another girl born on December 5 last year, this girl has a strong resemblance with Taimur.
Inaya also has blue eyes and quite similar looks!
While only B-Town stars get doppelgangers and that too after hunting so much, this little 0-month old already has a look-alike!
Meet Inaya Shoaib, the tiny tot who apparently has looks like Taimur:
- Kareena Kapoor Khan embarrasses Sonam Kapoor in this video
- Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu reveal name of their baby daughter
- Top 7 Kareena Kapoor Khan's statements that will blow your mind
- Saif Ali Khan hits back at journalist when asked about his son Taimur
- When this senior actor cooked food for Kareena Kapoor Khan on movie set