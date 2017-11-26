Ajay Devgn's Golmaal Again has gone on to add another feather to its cap by toppling the lifetime collection record of Baahubali 2 to become highest grossing Indian film at the Fiji box office.

Fiji is one of the potential international markets for Hindi movies. Mind Blowing Films, which bagged the distribution rights of Golmaal Again for Australia, New Zealand and Fiji, released it in six screens across this market. The Ajay Devgn starrer opened to a good response and went to make a good collection at the Fiji box office in the following weeks.

Golmaal Again has collected $ 235,440 at the Fiji box office so far and trade experts say that it is the highest amount collected by any Indian film in this foreign market. The movie has shattered the record of SS Rajamouli's blockbuster film Baahubali 2, which was highest grossing Indian film in the country.

Taran Adarsh, a noted Indian film trade analyst, tweeted: "This is BIGGG... #GolmaalAgain continues to break records... Becomes HIGHEST GROSSING *Indian film* in Fiji... Crosses #Baahubali2 in Fiji... Total so far: $ 235,440... Distributed in Australia, NZ and Fiji by Mind Blowing Films."

Golmaal Again has biggest Bollywood money spinner of 2017 as it went on to create several collection records this year. The Rohit Shetty-directed multi-starrer film has collected Rs 204.35 crore nett at the domestic box office. This horror comedy movie has not only become the highest grossing Bollywood film of the year but also become the first film to surpass Rs 200 crore mark in the country.

Golmaal Again has collected a total of Rs 261.99 crore gross in India and Rs 45.68 crore gross in US, UK, UAE, Australia and other international markets. With its global total collection of Rs 307.67 crore gross, the movie has become the highest grossing Bollywood film at the worldwide box office in 2017.