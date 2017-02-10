Director K Raghavendra Rao's Telugu movie Om Namo Venkatesaya (ONV) starring Akkineni Nagarjuna, Anushka Shetty, Pragya Jaiswal, Jagapathi Babu and Saurabh Raj Jain, has got positive reviews from the audience.

Om Namo Venkatesaya is a devotional and biographical film, which has been written by K Raghavendra Rao. The movie is based on the life of Hathiram Bhavaji, who was an ardent devotee of Lord Venkaestwara. The director has weaved an interesting screenplay, which is engaging and entertaining.

As Hathiram Bhavaji, Nagarjuna Akkineni has delivered superb performance, which is the highlight of Om Namo Venkatesaya. Anushka Shetty and Pragya Jaiswal have done justice to their roles. Saurabh Raj Jain has played Lord Venkateswara and his acting is another highlight of the film. Brahmanandam, Aditya Menon, Rao Ramesh, Raghu Babu, Pruthviraj and Vimala are also good assets of the movie

Mahesh Reddy has produced Om Namo Venkatesaya under his banner AMR Sai Krupa Entertainments. The film has good production values. M M Keeravani's songs and background score, S Gopal Reddy's camera work, Gautham Raju's editing, beautiful art works and costumes are the main attractions on the technical front, say the audience.

We bring to you some viewers' verdict on the film shared on Twitter. Here is the live update of Om Namo Venkatesaya movie review by audience:

Saikiran yadav paka ‏@saikiran_paka

Just watched #OmNamoVenkatesaya @london,,Only one word suppppbb movie,,@iamnagarjuna @Samanthaprabhu2 ..

Kiran ‏@IamIVK

Hathiram Baba's Entire Childhood Episode #OmNamoVenkatesaya Kaliyuga Vaikunta Puri Song N Picturization V'll be Remembered for Years #OmNamoVenkatesaya Venkateswara Swamy - Bhudevi - Sridevi Episode Adbutham #OmNamoVenkatesaya Lead Scene 2 Akhilanda Koti Song and Then the Song Itself - Just Fabulous #OmNamoVenkatesaya Balaji - Hathiram Madhya Paachikala Episode - One of The Finest Ever Scenes in TFI #OmNamoVenkatesaya Interval : Special Mention Should Go to Music Director MMK and DOP Gopala Reddy - Audio N Video - SPLENDID #OmNamoVenkatesaya Ipati daaka Movie Lo Every Scene and Every Frame aaa Venkateswara Swamy Gurinche Unadhi - @saurabhraajjain Nijamga Devudi Lane Unaadu !

Ayyappa Giridhar ‏@ayyappagiridhar

First half just completed nag acting KRR taking super...#OmNamoVenkatesaya @iamnagarjuna @nagfans @vennelakishore ur comedy timing in #OmNamoVenkatesaya is superb Movie super...Nag at peaks especially last 45mins...#OmNamoVenkatesaya @iamnagarjuna @nagfans

Winter