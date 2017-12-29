Allu Sirish's Okka Kshanam has received decent opening at the US box office, but it has failed to slow down the pace of the collection of last week's releases MCA (Middle Class Abbayi) and Hello.

Initially, Okka Kshanam was to be released on the same date of MCA and Hello, but the makers postponed it by week to its clash with other movies. The film was premiered in 86 screens across North America on Wednesday and it is the biggest screen count for a film starring young hero Allu Sirish.

After seeing its screen count and hype, trade experts predicted that Okka Kshanam would slow down the collection of the last week's releases in the country in their second week. The Allu Sirish-starrer has started on a good note with a decent opening at the US box office, but it could to not MCA and Hello from making a good collection.

Okka Kshanam collected $29,376 at the US box office and shattered records of Allu Sirish's previous films. Idlebrain Jeevi tweeted: "#OkkaKshanam collects $29,376 from 59 locations from Wednesday premieres in USA. @AlluSirish earlier film Srirastu Subhamastu collected $52,190 in full run "

MCA continued to fare well and collected $32,674 at the US box office on Wednesday, taking its total collection to closer to the mark of $1 million. Idlebrain Jeevi tweeted: "#MiddleClassAbbayi #MCA collects $32,674 in 79 locations of USA on 2nd Wednesday and total gross is $908,395 "

On the other hand, Akhil Akkineni's Hello also kept the cash registers ringing and collected $31,662 at the US box office on Wednesday. Its 5-day total collection has reached $798,091. Idlebrain Jeevi tweeted: "#Hello collects $31,662 in 109 USA locations on Wednesday and total gross is $798,091."