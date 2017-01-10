OK Jaanu, starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor, will hit theatres on Friday, January 13, and to keep the curiosity among movie lovers up, the makers have released a new song.

Titled Kaara Fankaara, the song is energetic and peppy. It features the lead pair Aditya and Shraddha and depicts the fun and emotions that the couple goes through. The sizzling chemistry between the two actors and the lip-locks are some of the highlights of the track.

Composed by AR Rahman and sung by Shashaa Tirupati, Paroma Dasgupta, Ashima Mahajan with rap vocals by Kaly, Hard Kaur and ADK, Kaara Fankaara is the Hindi version of the Tamil song Kaara Aattakkaara from the film OK Kanmani. Kaara Aattakkaara was also composed by Rahman and he recreated the song for the Hindi audience keeping its original flavour intact.

OK Jaanu is an official remake of Mani Ratnam's Tamil superhit OK Kanmani starring Dulquer Salmaan and Nithya Menen. The Hindi remake also stars veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah and Leela Samson in pivotal roles.

This will be the second time Aditya and Shraddha will be sharing screen space as the lead pair after the superhit movie Aashiqui 2 and it remains to be seen if they relive the magic of the romantic drama yet again.