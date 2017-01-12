Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor's OK Jaanu is likely to witness an average opening at the Indian box office on Friday, January 13. The film has the potential to break the 'January jinx', since the first releases of the year usually remain dull at the box office.

Also read: Shraddha's father Shakti Kapoor drags her out of Farhan Akhtar's apartment?

As per early estimates, OK Jaanu will witness 30 percent occupancy and collect about Rs 5 crore on its opening day.

Co-produced by Karan Johar and Mani Ratnam, the movie has been making tremendous buzz, since it is the official remake of Ratnam's Tamil blockbuster, OK Kanmani, starring Dulquer Salmaan and Nithya Menen. The Hindi remake also stars veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah and dancer Leela Samson in pivotal roles.

The trailer and songs of the film have raised the curiosity level among movie lovers. Music maestro AR Rahman has composed the soundtrack of OK Jaanu, which includes a remix of his hit Hamma Hamma song from the film Bombay that was released in 1995.

The movie is targeted at the multiplex audience in major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata to bring in the maximum numbers. However, it has to compete with Aamir Khan's Dangal, which is still dominating in many theatres across the country. Dangal has become the highest grosser Hindi film of all time and is also the first film to cross the Rs 350 crore mark.

Both Aditya and Shraddha won millions of hearts with their chemistry in Aashiqui 2. However, considering the fact that both Aditya and Shraddha's previous films — Fitoor and Rock On 2, respectively — were disasters, OK Jaanu may not attract a huge number of viewers. Director Shaad Ali too doesn't have a good track record either. His last release, Kill Dill, bombed at the box office. However, positive word-of-mouth publicity may help the movie's overall business.