Taapsee Pannu suffered a wardrobe malfunction on the red carpet at the Star Screen Awards, which took place at Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai on December 3.

Taapsee turned many heads when she stepped on the red carpet in a gorgeous Pankaj and Nidhi high-slit black gown with a plunging neckline, paired with black shorts. She was considered one of the best-dressed actresses at the starry event, and the actress nailed her sultry look.

However, despite stunning with her red carpet look, the Pink actress had an "oops" moment when she went on to interact with the media after posing for shutterbugs, which revealed a stick-on bra underneath her dress.

The mishap took place when Taapsee leaned towards the mic to talk to reporters. The actress certainly had no clue about it and continued her conversation with mediapersons until she left the podium.

Soon her publicist realised what had transpired and quickly ran up to the actress to rectify the malfunction, but it was already too late.

While Taapsee would not mind getting hold of her stylist for this incident, it is pertinent to note that designers too should take extra care of their ensembles when actresses highlight their creations at big events where they are constantly under the microscope.

On the work front, Taapsee will be seen next in Indian hockey player Sandeep Singh's biopic alongside Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh and Angad Bedi.

She will also be seen in Prakash Raj's Hindi directorial debut Tadka, opposite Nana Patekar and Ali Fazal, and in Mulk, where she will play veteran actor Rishi Kapoor's daughter-in-law.