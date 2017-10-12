The trailer of Padmavati came out recently and it impressed everyone. B-Town industry, fans and many are speculating that it will be the biggest blockbuster of this year.

The trailer of Padmavati showed Deepika Padukone as an elegant and brave queen, Shahid Kapoor as a benevolent and courageous king and Ranveer Singh's character is the most intense one in the negative role.

Post the trailer release, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone thanked everyone but Shahid Kapoor's mysterious post on Instagram left everyone curious.

He captioned it as: "Still waters run deep. He will rise on the 1st of December. Wait for it. #rajputpride."

And that was it! Within no time the actor was trolled and how. While some trolls commented on his physique and were comparing it with Ranveer Singh in Ram Leela, many said that Shahid looked lean and not fit.

What's wrong with the world? An actor who gives his heart and soul to the movie just gets trolled for no reason. Not every actor is same, and we need to understand this.

The trailer of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh has crossed 15 million views on YouTube in 24 hours to beat the record of Prabhas' Baahubali 2.

The first reaction after watching Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati trailer – WOW. We are blown away by the grand sets, the looks, the acting talent, the costumes and everything that a period drama could possibly embed in a film.