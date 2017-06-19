Jeep India and its parent firm Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) India is inching closer to the launch of the Compass SUV. The market entry of the 'Made-in-India' Compass is expected in July-August. Ahead of the launch, the company has started accepting bookings for its most affordable SUV.

Also read: 2017 Jeep Compass India launch: 53-page brochure leaked

Aspiring customers can pre-book the compact SUV by logging into the company's official website or by visiting the nearest FCA or Jeep-exclusive showroom for a token amount of Rs 50,000. While the company has officially started bookings for Compass on Monday, June 19, dealerships had started bookings last month.

"To harness the great demand for the Jeep Compass, we have executed a customer outreach across 21 cities at 26 shopping malls across India. We are already receiving an overwhelming response to our new SUV. We have pulled out all stops to deliver the highest quality standard on the Jeep Compass and we are here to set a benchmark in the Indian SUV space," said Kevin Flynn, President and Managing Director, FCA India.

FCA has already started production of Compass at its Ranjangaon plant in Maharashtra. The 2017 Compass features an unmistakable Jeep design, highlighted with the signature seven-slot grille finished in gloss black. The five-seater SUV measures 4,398mm in length, 1,667mm in height and 1,819mm in width.

Under the hood, Compass will get a 2.0-litre MultiJet diesel engine and a 1.4-litre MultiAir turbo petrol engine options. The diesel mill will develop 170hp and 350Nm of torque mated to a six-speed manual transmission. On the other hand, the petrol mill will belt out 160hp. A six-speed manual and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic will be offered with the petrol mill.

According to leaked information, Compass will be offered mainly in three variants -- Sport, Longitude, Limited -- and two sub-variants -- Longitude (O) and Limited (O). Longitude and Longitude (O) is exclusive for diesel engine models. The SUV will be offered in five colour options -- Vocal White, Brilliant Black, Minimal Grey, Hydro Blue and Exotica Red. Compass is expected to be priced between Rs 18 lakh and Rs 25 lakh, ex-showroom.