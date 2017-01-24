At least 40 people have been injured after a tourist bus from West Bengal overturned in Dhauli, located 8 kms south of Bhubaneswar in Odisha, on Tuesday.

The bus was carrying 65 passengers, including four children.

The injured have been rushed to the Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar.

According to Odisha TV, the police and the fire brigade have rushed to the spot.

The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained.

Bhubaneswar, Odisha: 40 people injured as tourist bus overturns in Dhauli — ANI (@ANI_news) January 24, 2017

In another incident, at least 19 people were injured after a truck rammed into a bus in the Delhi Cantonment area on Tuesday. The bus was returning from a wedding celebration in Mayapuri in Delhi. The injured were rushed to a hospital for medical aid.

More details are awaited.