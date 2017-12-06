US President Donald Trump was all over Twitter this year thanks to his "covfefe" tweet, NBA star LeBron James insulting him and a Twitter employee deactivating his account. But he failed to make as huge an impact as Former POTUS Barack Obama.

Beating the Trump card at the Twitter game, one of Obama's Twitter post become the most liked tweet this year. The world leader tweeted an emotional message condemning the horrific violence in Charlottesville this summer, which recorded 4.5 million likes.

Quoting Nelson Mandela, Obama wrote "No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion...'" adding in two followed up tweets, "'People must learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love...' " And then, " '...For love comes more naturally to the human heart than its opposite." - Nelson Mandela.'

The former US President touched several hearts and Twitterati spread the message of love. But as much as the world loves Obama and his ideas, the internet proved that they love chicken nuggets the most.

However, Obama came second against chicken nuggets. Holding the record of the most retweeted tweet of 2017 or for that matter, the most retweeted tweet of all-time is the Chicken Nuggets Guy. For those of you unaware of this phenomenon that took Twitter by storm this year, meet Carter Wilkerson who asked Wendy's how many retweets would he need to win a full year's supply of chicken nuggets.

The brand demanded at least 18 million retweets. In a viral attempt to win free nuggets, the teenager posted a screenshot of the conversation and reached out to everyone on the social media platform for help. "HELP ME PLEASE. A MAN NEEDS HIS NUGGS," he wrote.

While chicken nuggets and Obama ruled the top two spots of most retweeted and liked tweets, Trump was nowhere to be seen on the top 10 retweeted and liked tweets of the year.

The list of most retweeted tweets included two more tweets by Obama, which he posted from the official POTUS account, Linkin Park's photo featuring late Chester Bennington after it was confirmed that he committed suicide, Ariana Grande's response after the terror attack in her Manchester concert and NBA star LeBron James insulting Donald Trump. Check out the complete list here:

The list of the most liked tweets includes:

