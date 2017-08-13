Nene Raju Nene Mantri (NRNM) made better collection than LIE and Jaya Janaki Nayaka (JJN) at the worldwide box office on its opening day and it continued to have an edge over other films on Saturday, August 12.

This week witnessed the release of the three big-ticket Telugu movies. Nene Raju Nene Mantri was bigger than LIE and Jaya Janaki Nayaka in terms of the hype, promotion, screen count and advance booking. Trade experts had predicted that the Rana Daggubati starrer would lead the race at the box office this Friday, August 11.

As predicted, the Teja-directed political thriller opened to good response in the morning show on Friday and showed a decent growth its collection on the later shows. Nene Raju Nene Mantri collected Rs 8.1 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the first day and earned Rs 4.8 crore for its distributors. It became the biggest opening solo movie for Rana Daggubati, beating the records of his previous films.

The Rana Daggubati and Kajal Aggarwal starrer garnered good talk from the audience and the word of mouth helped remain strong at the ticket counters on Saturday. Nene Raju Nene Mantri is estimated to have collected over Rs 5.5 crore at the worldwide box office on its second day, taking its total to Rs 13.60 crore gross. The movie is estimated to have fetched Rs 8.05 crore its distributors in two days.

The Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Rakul Preet Singh opened to decent response on Friday and remained strong at the ticket counters on Saturday. Its collection is on par with Rana's film. Jaya Janaki Nayaka collected Rs 6.4 crore and Rs 4 crore at the wolrdwide box office on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

Jaya Janaki Nayaka is estimated to have collected approximately Rs 10.4 crore gross at the wolrdwide box office in two days. The movie has fetched 6.30 crore for its distributos.

The Hanu Raghavapudi-directed film was expected to do good collection and become biggest opener for Nithiin. It was expected to landed in the second place in the race, but it has failed to do so. LIE collected Rs 5.2 crore gross at the worldwide box office and landed in the third place.

The Nithiin and Megha Akash starrer could not show big growth on Saturday. LIE is estimated to have collected Rs 3 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the second day, taking its total collection to Rs 8.2 crore. The movie is estimated to have earned Rs 4.38 crore to its distributors in two days.

Here are the details the first day collections of Nene Raju Nene Mantri, LIE and Jaya Janaki Nayaka in various areas. These are estimated numbers and they may not match with the figures released by their makers/distributors. All the numbers are in crore.