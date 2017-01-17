Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony is just around the corner and the number of celebrities boycotting the historic event is on the rise with every passing day. Garth Brooks is the latest to join the club. The singer's refusal comes as a surprise as he had earlier shown interest in performing at the event.

Also Read: Sunday Herald trolls Donald Trump, compares his inauguration with THIS TV show

Explaining his absence from the event in a video on Facebook, the singer ascribed the reversal to his ongoing music tour. However, Brooks confirmed that he was approached by the organisers and was invited to the event. While he wanted to accept the opportunity to perform, he had committed to three additional concerts in Cincinnati on the back of high demand, making him unavailable for the event.

"I'm going to tell you, with this whole presidential thing: We've got one going out, pray for him and his family. And for the president going in, pray for him and his family to guide this nation. Let's stay together. Love, unity, that's what it's all about," Brooks said in the video.

Quoting Marin Luther King, he shared, "In the immortal words of Martin Luther King, the most durable thing that we've known is love. It will always be that way. Again, can't thank the Obamas enough for serving this country, and may God hold Trump's hand in the decisions that he makes in this country's name as well."

Brooks has made it clear in the past that "it's always about serving" when the press has asked him about his inaugural performance. With his absence, the line up for Trump's inaugural ceremony looks rather dismal.

The historic day will also witness celebrities coming together to protest against Trump.