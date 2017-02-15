Gauhar Khan hogged much limelight after she shared a picture on social media, in which she is seen sizzling on the cover of Stardust magazine. Her former boyfriend too praised her for the "oomph" factor but looks like the diva is now in trouble for sharing the picture.

The picture that Gauhar had shared gave an impression that she appeared on the cover of the magazine but in reality, it is Ajay Devgn who graced the latest Stardust cover. Gauhar's photo is meant for one of the inside pages and the masthead in the photo was added separately.

This did not go down well with the magazine and they have decided to take legal action against the person who has used the masthead without due permission. Stardust has issued a statement in this regard.

"Stardust would like to clarify that the post of Gauhar Khan on Instagram with the Stardust masthead has nothing to do with us. Ajay Devgn is gracing the cover of Stardust February issue. We have come across a few articles that state that Gauhar is on the cover, so we would like to clear the air by saying that the news is false," said the statement published in Hindustan Times.

The magazine also claimed that they asked Gauhar to delete the picture but she refused to do so as it might give rise to more speculations on rumours of her reconciliation with ex beau Kushal.

"Gauhar was also contacted for the same by us and unfortunately she cannot delete the post as she thinks the media will make news of the same and again, question her reconciliation with Kushal Tandon. And legal action will be taken against the one who has used the masthead without our permission, thus defying our company policy," the statement added. Below is the actual Stardust cover of February.

Well, things have definitely turned awkward for Gauhar now. Earlier, Kushal also shared the photo on Instagram with the caption saying, "saw this picture...click by my brother Haider Khan...couldnot resist myself to share this picture of this stunner...@gauaharkhan lady with grace, panache, ooomp and style with a golden heart." This post by Kushal soon had given rise to rumours that the fomer couple are again in a relationship.