Following the departure of Skyfall director Sam Mendes, the chair of the Bond director remains empty ever since. And, as the next James Bond movie already has a release date, Eon Productions is reportedly on the hunt for a new director.

Also read: Is Daniel Craig's return CONFIRMED for 2019's James Bond 25?

The names of Dunkirk director Christopher Nolan and The Baby Driver director Edgar Wright have been floating around on the internet as the next possible directors. However, surprisingly, they are not the first choice of the production house. According to some insiders, there are three new names who have been shortlisted by the production house.

Reports state that those directors are Yann Demange, Denis Villeneuve and David Mackenzie. Amongst them, Yann Demange is reportedly being the favourite of the producers. The British filmmaker has directed critically acclaimed indie film '71 and White Boy Rick.

Denis Villeneuve and David Mackenzie are also no less, while the former just finished the filming for Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford starrer Blade runner 2049, the latter is well known for helming Hell or High Water. Villeneuve's 2016 film Arrival was nominated for Oscar including the Best Picture category and it won for Best Sound Editing.

Daniel Craig will reprise (confirmed!) his role as 007 for one last time, as per the insiders. It was also confirmed that the screenwriter duo Neal Purvis and Robert Wade have already started working on the script. They even worked for the last six Bond movies including Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Spectre.

The movie will be produced by Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli. Further information about the film's distribution, director and cast are yet to be announced.

The next Bond film, which is the 25th film of the franchise, will release in North America on November 8, 2019.