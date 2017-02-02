Nokia has made its entry in the smartphone arena, thanks to HMD Global, which is using the Finnish brand name to sell Android smartphones in the market. Following the early success of Nokia 6, rumours have it that the next phone by the popular brand is going to change the game.

Nokia P1 has been making the rounds onf the Internet as the company's next flagship. If the rumours are to be believed, the handset will be one of the top phones of 2017, capable of competing against the likes of Samsung Galaxy S8 and iPhone 8.

Nokia is set to take the wraps off its P1 flagship at the MWC 2017 in Barcelona, Spain, this month, but the inquisitive lot can feast on this concept video of the phone until the big day. Concept Creator shared a video of the Nokia P1 concept design on YouTube along with some key specs expected from the phone. And, we must say it's quite impressive.

The video gives a rough idea of what to expect from Nokia P1 at launch. It shows a metal frame, hybrid dual-SIM slot, Carl Zeiss lens for the rear camera, a physical home button with possible integration of a fingerprint scanner and well-crafted edges and ultra-slim bezels.

You can watch the video at the end of this article. It is suggested that the Nokia P1 will feature 6 gigs of RAM, 256GB storage and 22.3MP camera, which perfectly aligns with what we have heard so far.

HMD Global is yet to make an official announcement about its Nokia P1, so we strongly advise you to take this bit of information with a pinch of salt.

What we know so far

Based on the rumours we've got, Nokia P1 is said to come with a 5.3-inch 2K display with Gorilla Glass 5, IP57 certified unibody and a 3,500mAh battery under the hood. It is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 835 chipset, 6GB RAM and Android Nougat OS.

With all of its premium features, the smartphone isn't going to come cheap. Nokia P1 is expected to be priced around $800 (roughly Rs 54,500) for the 128GB model and around $950 (roughly Rs 64,700) for the 256GB variant.