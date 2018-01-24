HMD Global at the time of launching its new Nokia smartphones last year had promised that it would be prompt in releasing software updates and it has lived up to it so far, having seeded Android Nougat to all its handsets. Its current flagship Nokia 8 has tasted Android 8.0 Oreo and is set to get the latest version — Android 8.1 Oreo, soon.

Last year, the Finnish company assured Android 8.0 Oreo update for Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 6, Nokia 7, and Nokia 8.

Also read: Nokia 8 finally gets Android 8.0 Oreo update: Nokia 5, Nokia 6 to follow

HMD Global's Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas has announced Android 8.1 Oreo beta for Nokia 8 on Twitter, indicating that the final version could be rolled out soon.

Be our guest as we serve #AndroidOreo 8.1 beta for #Nokia8 . Updating your device today will enable a host of new features. And most importantly - the hamburger emoji fix with cheese now on top of the patty! Get it here https://t.co/91uhqsbLYM#nokiamobilebetalabs pic.twitter.com/aA4LmSce0E — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) January 23, 2018

The Nokia 8 owners can join Android 8.1 Oreo beta programme, which comes with several new features before the final version is rolled out.

The device came running Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system at the time of launch before it received Android 8.0 Oreo in November last year. It sports a 5.3-inch IPS LCD QHD screen with 2,560x1,440 pixels (554 ppi pixel density), powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset, comes packed with a 4GB RAM and a 64GB storage that is expandable up to 256GB via microSD card, and houses a 3,090mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0.

In terms of camera, the Nokia 8 features a dual 13MP (Colour + OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) + 13MP (Mono) main cameras with 1.12µm pixel size and f/2.0 aperture, and a 13MP front-snapper with f/2.0 aperture, 1.12µm pixel size, 78.4-degree field of view, display flash, and PDAF.