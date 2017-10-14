Last month, HMD Global launched its first flagship smartphone, the Nokia 8 in India at Rs 36,999. The smartphone is now available for purchase online exclusively on Amazon.in, while in the offline market it will be available at all major retail outlets including Croma, Reliance Digital, Sangeetha Mobiles and Poorvika Mobiles.

Until now, we had only seen modest hardware from Nokia with the Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and the Nokia 6 trio of mid-range smartphones, but all that changed with the launch of the Nokia 8. The phone's main highlight is the dual-camera setup with twin 13MP+13MP sensors at the back.

Nokia is betting big on a new feature called the "bothie" mode, which allows you to click pictures using both the front and rear cameras simultaneously, thereby allowing you to "Share both sides of the story," which also happens to be the Nokia 8's tag line.

To recall the specifications, the Nokia 8 sports a 5.3-inch IPS display with Quad HD (2560x1440) resolution, giving it a stunning pixel density of 554 pixels per inch. Under the hood, there is a Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

On the photography front, the Nokia 8 houses a 13MP front-facing snapper with f/2.0 aperture and phase detection auto focus (PDAF) support. Both the front 13MP camera and the rear 13MP+13MP dual-cameras come with Carl Zeiss Optics for enhanced photography.

Another highlight of the Nokia 8 is Nokia's OZO Audio technology which captures audio with 360-degree spatial surround sound. The handset packs a non-removable 3,090mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 support. The Nokia 8 runs stock Android 7.1.1 Nougat out-of-the-box and will get Android Oreo update soon.

The Nokia 8 comes bundled with various introductory offers and promotions. Reliance Jio customers can get up to 100GB additional 4G data on purchase of the Nokia 8. Plus, an additional 10GB data with every Jio recharge of Rs 309 or above till August 31, 2018. There's also the 10 percent cashback up to Rs 500 on payment using Amazon Pay balance, or if you are a SBI debit/credit card holder you get 10 percent cashback (up to Rs. 1,750). Amazon.in is also offering No cost EMIs starting at Rs 1,759 on all major credit cards.

Apart from that, you could also get up to Rs 9,500 exchange value, should you opt to exchange your old smartphone on Amazon.in. What's more, buying the Nokia 8 will give you special access to "Nokia Care Concierge Service" in over 50 cities across India.