It is common knowledge that HMD Global is releasing Android 8.0 Oreo update to its devices namely Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 6, and Nokia 8 as the company has confirmed it at several occasions. Now, the Finnish company has revealed the firmware release schedule for the handsets.

HMD Global officials have recently told reporters at the Nokia 8 launch event in Taiwan that the device would receive the Android 8.0 Oreo update in the month October. This means the device will get the firmware before the Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and Nokia 6.

The Finnish company has earlier said that it would start rolling out the Android 8.0 Oreo update to its Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and Nokia 6 before the end of this year.

It may be mentioned that the Nokia 5, Nokia 6 and Nokia 8 were released running Android 7.1.1 Nougat, while the Nokia 3 has Android 7.0 Nougat at the time of launch. It got recently upgraded to Android 7.1.1 Nougat version.

The company has said that it would provide software support to its handsets for two years.