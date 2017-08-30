Nokia is enjoying quite a bit of fame in India. The success of Nokia 6 continues to place the handset among the most-desired phones people can buy in the country.

But getting one's hands on the phone hasn't been an easy task: Just ask those who failed to purchase the phone during its flash sales!

Nokia 6 went on sale in India for the first time on August 23, and the stock was cleared in a matter of seconds. More than a million people had registered for the first flash sale, and majority of them failed to buy the phone.

Nokia 6 next went on sale on Amazon India on August 30, and the response was equally impressive.

Those who failed to purchase the Nokia 6 during its second flash sale on Wednesday need not be upset. With proper planning, you can successfully purchase the budget smartphone before it runs out of stock in the next sale.

Nokia 6 will be available in India once again next Wednesday, September 6, for Rs 14,999. The flash sale is open for only those who register for it in advance, so head over to Amazon.in and register your participation. If you've already registered for the sale on August 23 or 30, you can skip this step.

Registrations do not reserve you a unit of Nokia 6. The flash sale model is based entirely on first-come-first-served basis. But if you follow these simple tricks, your chances of landing a successful purchase are higher than usual.

Flash sale tips and tricks

1. Log on to your Amazon account in advance.

2. The Nokia 6 flash sale begins at 12 pm on September 6, so keep track of the time.

3. Make sure you have a stable internet connection and avoid any data-heavy apps and websites like YouTube in the background during the flash sale.

4. The Nokia 6 sale page will show a buy button exactly at noon. Click it without any delay.

5. Complete the check-out within 15 minutes to avoid losing the handset from your orders.

6. In case the flash sale ends before you purchase the handset, join the waiting list. This will give you another chance at buying the phone in case other buyers fail to complete their purchase within 15 minutes.

7. When Nokia 6 becomes available in the waiting list, you have only three minutes to add the device to cart and another 15 minutes to check out.

Follow this guide and you'll be able to buy the Nokia 6 during its next flash sale.