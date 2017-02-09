The much-hyped Nokia 6 has been up for sale a few times in China, but its units were sold out so quickly that many might have mistaken it for a flash sale. It has received lots of attention as it marks the comeback of the Finnish company after a short hiatus.

HMD Global revived the company after many had written it off. Its latest device, Nokia 6, is reportedly selling like hot cake.

"Actually we have been updating the inventory on JD.com more than 3 times but those were usually gone within minutes or hours, so that's why you have the impression that we were doing flash sales. We will keep supply to JD for sure and now the Chinese New Year holiday is mostly over and everybody's back for work, you can expect more supplies in the coming days and weeks," HMD wrote NokiaPowerUser when asked if the Nokia 6 has been sold via flash sale.

The Nokia 6 is priced at 1699 Yuan (around $246 / €233 / Rs 16,739) at JD Mall. It is currently available only in China and there is no word if it will be released in other countries, including India. However, the company is likely to release the device in several countries, especially emerging markets where it once did good business.

The Nokia 6 has a 5.5-inch full HD screen with a 1,080x1,920 resolution (403 ppi pixel density), a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor clocking at 1.4GHz, an Android 7.0 Nougat operating system, a 4GB RAM, and a 64GB internal memory expandable up to 256GB via microSD card.

It also features a 16MP main camera with f/2.0 aperture, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), dual-LED flash, 1.0µm pixel size, HDR, face recognition, an 8MP front-camera with f/2.0 aperture and 1.12µm pixel size, and a 3,000mAh battery.

(Source: NokiaPowerUser)