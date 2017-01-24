Many might have ruled out Finnish company Nokia from coming back to mobile phone business at one point of time, but HMD Global has breathed life into the once popular company. Nokia 6, which was released in China last week, received tremendous amount of interest among people, and the handset is all set for its flash sale 2 this week.

Nokia 6 was up for sale in China last week via flash sale. The company didn't reveal the exact number of units sold, but reports have claimed that the entire inventory was sold. Almost a million people showed interest in purchasing the device days before its launch.

[READ: Nokia 6 gets close to 1 million registrations]

The device will be available for purchase once again on Friday, January 26, via flash sale 2. It is priced at 1,699 Yuan (around $246 / €233 / Rs 16,739) at JD Mall.

Nokia 6 sports a 5.5-inch full HD screen with a 1,080x1,920 resolution (403 ppi pixel density), powered by a 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, and runs Android 7.0 Nougat operating system.

It also features a 4GB RAM, a 64GB internal memory expandable up to 256GB via microSD card, a 16MP main camera with f/2.0 aperture, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), dual-LED flash, 1.0µm pixel size, HDR, face recognition, an 8MP front-camera with f/2.0 aperture and 1.12µm pixel size, and a 3,000mAh battery.